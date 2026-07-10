POLICE are appealing for information to find Chris Donovan, aged 53, who has been reported as missing.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The 53-year-old from St Arvans near Chepstow was last seen at around 7pm on Thursday, July 9 in Usk.
“Chris is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins tall, with short, shaved hair, a stubbly beard and a cut under his left eye.
“He was last seen wearing blue shorts, work boots, a dark green t-shirt and a blue hoodie – and was carrying a large rucksack.
“He has known links to Usk, Chepstow, Caerleon, Newport, Weston-Super-Mare and Oxford.
“Anyone with information on Chris' whereabouts is asked to contact us quoting log reference 2600218648.
“You can contact us by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media, or via our website.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.