The B4521 north of Skenfrith was closed on Monday night due to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.
A Gwent Police spokesman said:” We received a report of a road traffic collision on B4521 towards Abergavenny at around 5.25pm on Monday 13 July.
“Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
“The collision involved a pedestrian and a car; the pedestrian was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.”
The road is due to be resurfaced this week during the evenings and maintenance vehicles have been parked there ready for the works to commence.
“The road remains closed at this time, (Tuesday 9.30am).
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