They had already asked Mr. Sullivan to remove them but he had refused to do so. Three weeks later the Chronicle published a letter from John Sullivan that read: “I am rather concerned by a report I read in the Chronicle about a fortnight ago that I was being summonsed by Monmouth District Council for alleged fly-posting in connection with advertising the now famous ‘Public Meeting’ which was organised by Abergavenny Town Council. A meeting, by the way, that was so overwhelmingly opposed to the MDC plans for High Street buildings, it is impossible to believe that any truly representative council could ignore the wishes of their electorate. I am, however, somewhat at a loss to understand how I can be summonsed for this crime without receiving any such notice from MDC. Since your report I have not heard a word from the Council, and I find it very distressing not knowing if I am to be branded as a criminal or not.”