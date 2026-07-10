The official shortlist for the UK Town of Culture has been announced by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and two Welsh towns have successfully made the cut for consideration.
Hundreds of towns from across the UK entered the competition. Sadly, Abergavenny was not one of those featured on the 15-strong list unveiled on Thursday. Some locals had criticised the use of AI on a postcard sent to the DCMS before they made their final decision for a host of reasons, ranging from the lack of support for local artists and photographers in the piece and accusations of an inaccurate representation of the town. In last week’s Chronicle, Abergavenny Town Council defended their choice. Nearby Blaenavon and Monmouth’s journeys in the competition also end here.
Two Welsh towns have been given the chance to impress the judges in time for the first ever ‘Town of Culture year’ in 2028. Port Talbot, home to the likes of Michael Sheen, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Richard Burton impressed with their initial Expression of Interest in the competition in the medium town category. Meanwhile, Pontypridd - which would have been a direct competitor of Abergavenny in the small town category - shone through with its modern culture and heritage, including its large park, lido and recognition as the birthplace of Sir Tom Jones and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. It will also get the chance to win the crown next year.
Each of the 15 towns remaining will now receive a grant of £60,000 to prepare for the visit of the judges and provide something of a boost to their economies. The overall winner will receive the substantial sum of £3 million to host cultural events and support their businesses through their year as Town of Culture. The second and third placed towns will get £250,000 each when the results come in.
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