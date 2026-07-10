Two Welsh towns have been given the chance to impress the judges in time for the first ever ‘Town of Culture year’ in 2028. Port Talbot, home to the likes of Michael Sheen, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Richard Burton impressed with their initial Expression of Interest in the competition in the medium town category. Meanwhile, Pontypridd - which would have been a direct competitor of Abergavenny in the small town category - shone through with its modern culture and heritage, including its large park, lido and recognition as the birthplace of Sir Tom Jones and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. It will also get the chance to win the crown next year.