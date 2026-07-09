TRIBUTES have been paid to Welsh Total Eclispse of the Heart star Bonnie Tyler, who recorded at Rockfield Studios in the 1990s and more recently, and has passed away at the age of 75.
The Swansea singer hit the big time in the late 1970s with her album The World Starts Tonight, which included the hits Lost In France and More Than A Lover, before It’s a Heartache went top five in the UK and US.
But her biggest hits came in the 1980s with Bat Out Of Hell legend Jim Steinman, who wrote and produced her global smashes Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out For a Hero, selling six million copies each, and becoming the first Welsh act to have a US No 1 with the former song.
In 1990, Bonnie joined stars like Brian May, Mike Rutherford, Fish and Howard Jones for a Rockfield-recorded cover version of Rod Stewart’s I Am Sailing for a Rock Against Repatriation charity single in aid of Vietnamese boat people.
She also joined Mike Peters and The Alarm there to record the Wales football team’s official song for Euro 2020 - The Red Wall of Cymru.
Tributes from the worlds of entertainment and politics have been paid to the singer, who was an MBE and represented the UK in Eurovision in 2013, after the announcement of her death in a Portuguese hospital last night after a period of illness.
Actress Catherine Zeta Jones, who also hails from Swansea and whom Bonny sang for at her wedding to Michael Douglas, said her “heart is broken".
"Our Queen Bonnie….. you were such a part of my life... an extraordinary woman with vocals to match.
"A one of kind artist, who so easily could have been a comedian because she was one of the funniest people I ever met. Thank you Bonnie for the joy you brought so many."
Record producer and writer Pete Waterman said: “She had an amazing voice, and was equal to Tina Turner in my opinion."
And fellow pop star Sir Cliff Richard posted: “Another wonderful friend gone too soon. Bonnie’s infectious zest for life entertained so many around the world. She was a good friend to all, including me.
"It's shocking news to wake up to you this morning and I send my love to her family at this very sad time. RIP Bonnie…. Cliff xx"
Prime Minister Keir Starmer described her as: "An iconic figure, she leaves behind a catalogue of music - from Total Eclipse of the Heart, to Holding Out for a Hero - which continues to touch lives, flood dance floors and fill karaoke booths.
"My thoughts are very much with her friends and family."
Broadcaster and media personality Carol Vorderman said she was "truly sad" to hear the news.
"I am a Welsh woman, and believe me in Wales Bonnie Tyler is regarded as a legend - particularly amongst women.
"She was extraordinary. I met her a number of times. She was very real. She was always laughing, asking questions, always having a good time."
“She will be very very sorely missed. My heart goes out to her family - she was very much a family woman, and all of her really good friends. A very sad day."
Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth posted: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bonnie Tyler. Wales has lost a true icon, whose music brought joy to so many.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans across the world.”
Family friend, musician, comedian and radio presenter Owen Money added: “She was one of those ladies who just loved life.
"I've known her since before she was famous, in the late 60s when she was starting out in Swansea.
"She's like family really. I was up her house last summer and the first thing she did was open a bottle of champagne.
"I’ve been in disbelief, I can’t believe it. She was a massive fan of my show and I was a massive fan of hers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.