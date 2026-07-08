A man has died following a medical emergency at a popular beauty spot in Blaenavon earlier today.
Emergency services raced to Keepers Pond this afternoon following the report of an incident at roughly 2.45pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed the sad news in a statement.
“Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service,” a spokesperson said.
“A 22-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.”
“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”
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