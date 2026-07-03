One of the privileges of my role is travelling across Monmouthshire and meeting people in every corner of our county. Whether I’m in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Chepstow, or one of the smaller communities one thing comes up time and again: people want to get where they need to be safely, easily and reliably.
That’s why some of the most important investments we make are the ones that keep our communities connected. Monmouthshire United.
When we think about bridges, roads and pathways, it’s easy to see them simply as infrastructure. But they are much more than that. They connect people to work, education, healthcare, local businesses, friends and family. They open up opportunities and help communities thrive.
Across Monmouthshire, we’re seeing that commitment in action.
The new active travel bridge between Llanfoist and Abergavenny will provide a safe, accessible crossing of the River Usk for people walking, wheeling and cycling, creating an attractive new link between the two communities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable travel.
In Monmouth, work continues to restore the historic Inglis Bridge, a much-loved pedestrian crossing that has long been part of the town’s identity, due to reopen this month
Further south, the Wye Bridge in Chepstow has highlighted just how important these connections are. While essential repairs mean it remains closed to vehicles, the recent reopening to pedestrians has been welcome news for residents and businesses alike. We all look forward to the day it is fully reopened.
Sometimes, however, improving connections isn’t about a bridge at all.
Last week, the Council agreed to explore options for completing the missing section of Heol Gwyndaf between the Seymour Place and Rockfield Farm developments in Undy. It may only be a short distance, but joining the two sections of road would make life easier for residents and help avoid confusion for visitors, deliveries and emergency services.
We’re also looking ahead. Work is progressing on the Portskewett to Caldicot multi-user route, creating better opportunities for walking, wheeling and cycling. At the same time, proposals for a new M48 link road into Rogiet would improve connectivity across the south of the county while helping to ease congestion around Chepstow.
When I look at these projects, I don’t just see bridges, roads and pathways. I see our county investing in stronger communities. We are building and protecting, so you and your communities can thrive.
Keeping Monmouthshire connected isn’t simply about getting from A to B. It’s about making sure people can access the places, opportunities and services that matter most.
Every improvement helps build a county that is more connected, more resilient more united and ready for the future.
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