It was really great to join Welsh Labour councillors at the opening of a brand-new all-weather 3G pitch opened at Caldicot Leisure Centre, creating new opportunities for people of all ages to get active, connect, and enjoy sport.
The redevelopment replaces the previous 2G surface with a modern 3G pitch, providing a safer, more durable and reliable space for year-round use.
The first of its kind in Wales, the new surface contains an organic, cork infill system, which is biodegradable and boasts a much higher sustainability level than that of a traditional rubber infill system.
Delivered as part of Monmouthshire County Council’s ongoing commitment to improving sport and play facilities, the project has been shaped by community need and designed to ensure inclusive access for schools, clubs and residents alike.
The 3G pitch is more than a brand-new facility to celebrate and be proud of. It represents an opportunity. It is a space where students will learn teamwork, resilience and leadership.
It was great to see a girls’ football tournament, featuring pupils from Caldicot Comprehensive School tournament, taking place to mark the opening. And it was really inspiring to talk to some of the young women taking part in the tournament about their love of football.
The new 3G pitch is a real investment in the physical health, mental wellbeing and sense of belonging of our young people. The more we can do to invest in the future of our young people, the more we can build a fitter more prosperous and more resilient community going forwards.
The new pitch will support curriculum use during the school day, but it is also a resource for the local community. The facilities will be shared beyond the school gates, opening up valuable space for grassroots clubs, community groups and informal activity in the evenings and at weekends.
The upgraded facility is expected to play an important role in bringing people together, supporting health and wellbeing, and encouraging more participation across the community, particularly among women and girls.
The development has been delivered through a strong partnership approach, with funding secured from Cymru Football Foundation and the Sport Wales Capital Grant to support accessible, high-quality facilities.
As your Welsh Labour MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen I am here to help. If you think I can help you, please email on [email protected] or telephone my constituency office on 01495 740022
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