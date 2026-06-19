As a farmer, I’ve always understood the vital role our rural communities play in Wales, not just culturally, but in underpinning our economy and food supply.
For many years, I have championed the need to strengthen Wales’ food security. That is why in 2022, I introduced the Food (Wales) Bill, with the aim of creating a joined-up, long-term framework for how we produce, distribute and consume food.
The intention was simple: to bring together health, environmental, economic and educational priorities under one clear strategic approach. At its heart were a set of food goals to guide decision-making across government, shaping a system that works better for producers and consumers alike.
The Bill also proposed a Welsh Food Commission to monitor progress and hold ministers to account, alongside a national food strategy and local food plans. Taken together, these measures would have delivered a more resilient, sustainable food system; improving public health, strengthening local supply chains and tackling issues like food waste and access to healthy food.
Despite securing cross-party support for its principles, the Bill ultimately fell short after the previous Labour Government and the sole Liberal Democrat decided to ‘play politics’ and not back it, something I believe they regret.
The new Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government has previously spoken positively about developing a national food strategy, improving food security and supporting Welsh produce. There is clear overlap with what my Bill set out to achieve and the rhetoric we are hearing from Plaid.
However, all we have seen so far from Plaid Cymru are broad ambitions and lists of initiatives, rather than a clear and deliverable plan, with the economic details to back it.
That is why I have tabled a Statement of Opinion in the Senedd, urging the Welsh Government to revisit the proposals within my Food (Wales) Bill and to bring forward a comprehensive strategy, one that supports local production, improves public health and builds long-term food resilience across Wales.
We cannot afford for ideas like these to sit on the shelf. If we are serious about supporting our farmers, strengthening our food system and protecting future generations, then action must follow.
I will continue to press forward the need for such a strategy at every opportunity, as its vital that Wales gets to grips with our food system once and for all.
As I continue to raising this issue, along with others affecting Sir Fynwy Torfaen, you can keep up to date with my work by following me on Twitter (X): @PeterFoxOBE
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