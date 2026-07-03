I had a very useful meeting with Welsh Water. River and seawater quality is a major public concern, but few people are aware of how the ‘combined sewer’ system covers most of Wales. Our foul household water is simply put into the same pipe as surface water from our gutters and roads. In very heavy rain, the system can’t cope and it is designed to overflow into rivers or the sea. If it didn’t, sewerage would come up into many houses and streets. To solve this problem would cost over £10,000 per household because it involves digging up the vast majority of roads across Wales. This would still not eliminate the problem of dirty water from roads going into rivers. In my opinion, no water company is going to be able to fund that sort of infrastructure change. So it will be for politicians to decide whether to spend hundreds of billions of pounds of public money to build a completely new sewer system.