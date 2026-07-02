This week marks two years since I was elected as your Member of Parliament for Monmouthshire, and it remains the greatest honour of my life to represent the area that has been my home for more than 25 years.
Over the last two years, my team and I have responded to more than 21,000 emails and helped resolve over 2,000 individual casework issues.
This includes securing a refund from Dŵr Cymru following a water meter dispute, assisting with delayed passport applications, and helping vulnerable residents secure housing.I have also held more than 260 meetings and visits across the county, including coffee mornings, supermarket surgeries and in-person surgeries.
These aren’t just meetings for meetings' sake. They’re conversations leading to action. For example, in Skenfrith, I have organised and chaired meetings between members of the community and agencies such as NRW, meaning houses now have pumps arriving and NRW are seriously looking at installing flood defences.
Since being elected, I have raised issues affecting Monmouthshire in Parliament more than 140 times, ensuring our communities have a strong voice in Westminster. I've spoken on issues such as tackling long driving test waiting times, farming-related issues, and securing more funding for our area.
As MP, I have remained focused on three key priorities: cleaning up our rivers, combatting violence against women, and strengthening our local economy.
On our rivers, I have been lobbying the UK Government hard to secure the action needed. This includes helping secure £1 million for a cross-border project to clean up the River Wye, while also helping shape the Water (Special Measures) Act to crack down on water polluters.
I've also continued raising issues affecting women, campaigning to reform the Child Maintenance System to better protect survivors of economic abuse and ensure parents receive the correct maintenance payments.Locally, one of the biggest milestones has been securing the funding needed to finally move Magor Walkway Station forward as part of £445 million of UK Government rail investment across South Wales.
We've also secured £1 million towards repairs to the Inglis Bridge in Monmouth and worked to help get those repairs underway as quickly as possible. In Chepstow, I have launched a campaign to make the station accessible for all, with more than 1,500 people signing my petition.
None of this has been achieved alone. It has only been possible thanks to the support of residents, volunteers, town and county councillors, community groups, local businesses and campaigners who care just as deeply about Monmouthshire and the people who live here as I do. While there’s lots to celebrate, I know there is still much more to do.
I will continue working hard every day to stand up for Monmouthshire, support all residents and deliver for all of our communities.
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