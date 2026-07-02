Turnip added, “All this and more crossed my mind as I fell like a dead-weight into the slop. My last thought before I made contact was a vague memory of how Fast Eddie in his teenage years had fallen into the canal drunk while walking home to Govilon from Abergavenny. Eddie had got stuck in the mud, and he had managed to crawl to the side and hang on for dear life for hours. If memory serves, the poor bastard had to wait all night for a dog walker to spot him and ring the fire brigade who winched him out with a crane. Heresay has it that he almost lost his legs, but I think that was just a cruel rumour started on the account that he’s technically a dwarf.