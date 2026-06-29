“I’m like a digger without a ditch! Big Tony’s gone back to plastering walls for a living and Puerto Rico Paul’s making a few quid up the valleys out of his Simon LeBon tribute act. He’s a bit disgruntled that he’s never made a name for himself as a live performer in Monmouthshire, but his day will come. He’s trying to organise a Duran Duran day at Abergavenny Castle. Wether he’ll pull it off or not, I don’t know, but the important thing is he’s a man with a plan and in his own way, a visionary. You’ve got to keep your hand in otherwise you’ll end up slumped in front of the TV, filling in benefit claims and having anxiety attacks. And I’ll tell you something for nowt. This Turnip ain’t going out like that!”