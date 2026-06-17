I wanted to use this column to talk about some big news: the UK Government is banning social media for under-16s.
As a parent myself and a former school governor, I know how harmful social media can be to children.
I also know that time on phones is often a flashpoint between parents and their children.
Too many times, I have seen social media used for bullying children or for sharing inappropriate material. I find myself very grateful that I did not grow up in a time when social media even existed - I believe it made my life as a teenager much easier.
Before deciding on this ban, the UK Government held a three-month consultation on this, and I hosted my own survey alongside it.
The results from my survey were overwhelming with 81 per cent support banning social media for under-16s, 63 per cent said they are "very concerned" about their children using social media, and only 4.2 per cent said they are "not concerned at all".
Parents made it clear to me what impact social media is having on our children - whether on mental health, exposure to harmful content, or the risks of coming into contact with dangerous individuals online.I submitted all of these responses to the official UK Government consultation and shared a summary of the results directly with Government Ministers.
Following the UK consultation, the UK Government announced an "Australia-Plus" style ban, meaning nearly all social media platforms will be banned for children under 16.
They are also looking into overnight curfews and breaks in infinite scrolling for under-18s, with more detail on this expected next month.It’s important to note that platforms like WhatsApp and Signal won't be included, so children can still message and call their friends and parents.
I also know that one of the main concerns is that the ban won't be effective due to the use of VPNs. I understand that concern, but as the Prime Minister explained, the same can be said about bans on alcohol for young people - they may still find ways to get their hands on it, but it is still worth taking this action: both to send a message about the society we are, and to protect children.
What we cannot do is sit back and let social media continue to damage young people.
This is really positive news from the Government. I know that most parents across Monmouthshire wanted this ban - and I'll keep a close eye on the legislation as it goes through Parliament to make sure it's effective.
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