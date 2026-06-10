I recently met with Kenny and Ben from the fantastic restaurant Creates in Monmouth.
For some time now, the scaffolding on Church Street has caused real disruption for local businesses, resulting in reduced footfall in the area, which has already been compounded by the impact of the floods last November.
Following the meeting, I left with a number of actions to help support businesses affected by the scaffolding.
Since then, I have written to Nationwide to press for the works to be completed as quickly as possible and reinforce the concerns raised by local businesses.
One of the main concerns raised with me was the lack of communication around the timeline for the works.
Following my letter, Nationwide has now confirmed that the scaffolding is expected to remain in place until the autumn.
I know this is disappointing news for businesses and residents.Nationwide has, however, offered to contribute towards signage to help make the area more welcoming and encourage footfall while the works continue.
I know how difficult this situation is for businesses on Church Street, but I will continue doing everything I can to support them, push for the works to be completed as quickly as possible, and help ensure this part of Monmouth remains busy and thriving.
In the meantime, please remember that Church Street is still open and packed with incredible independent businesses, so please do visit them.
On the subject of local issues, Welsh Water has been ordered to pay £44.7 million following what regulators described as “serious and unacceptable” failures in its wastewater network.
The money includes £40.6 million to reduce spills and environmental damage, alongside a further £4.1 million to improve river quality.
Dŵr Cymru have stated that this increase will not be paid for through any increase in our bills.
However, no amount of money can undo the damage that has already been caused to our rivers.
All of us across Monmouthshire are rightly frustrated by sewage pollution in the Wye, Usk and Monnow. It also seems deeply wrong to ask customers to pay higher water bills while this situation continues.
Cleaning up our rivers remains one of my top priorities as your MP, and I will continue pushing Welsh Water to reduce pollution and deliver the cleaner rivers we all want to see.
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