But now, due to an administrative error identified by the Welsh Government’s planning inspectorate, PEDW, the hearings scheduled for July have been pushed back to October and the final vote on adoption is likely to be held after the local elections. The RLDP has only had the backing of Labour councillors and two other councillors, one Green and one ‘independent’, who always vote with Labour. But Labour councillors are openly telling residents they’re not expecting to be re-elected. In the Senedd election, Labour didn’t come first in a single one of the 39 Monmouthshire wards. A couple were won by Plaid Cymru and either the Conservatives or Reform UK came first in all the others.