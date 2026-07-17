Since becoming one of the representatives in the Senedd of the new Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency, I have heard concerns from residents in relation to the proposed Candwr Solar Farm.
If granted planning permission, the solar farm project would be located on the border of Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Newport and provide renewable energy to the Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water Court Farm Treatment Works.
I was invited by a number of residents to take a tour of a section of the proposed site in Ponthir and then meet with members of the community afterwards and the Local Authority Ward Member.
Since my visit to see part of the proposed site, I have also met with the developers, TotalEnergies, and their representatives to find out more about the plans.
In that meeting, I was able to raise the concerns of my constituents in relation to the potential for flooding, the unsuitable nature of the narrow roads around the site and the potential loss of well-used and beloved routes for pedestrians, cyclists and horse-riders.
Due to the scale of the proposed project, the planning application will be determined via Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) rather than through Local Planning Authorities.
The developers have now entered the statutory consultation phase of the project, and they are inviting views from interested parties up until August 20th. You can find out more on how to submit your views by visiting the project website: candwrsolarfarm.co.uk
There are also two public engagement sessions taking place at Llangybi Village Hall from 1pm-7pm on July 15 and at Ponthir Village Hall from 11:30am – 5pm on July 16.
I intend to submit my own representations on behalf of my constituents in Torfaen and Monmouthshire.
Following this consultation phase, the developers would then formally submit its planning application to PEDW. There would be the opportunity for further written representations or potentially virtual/in-person sessions where evidence for and against the project would be put forward for the appointed inspector’s consideration.
I will be keeping in contact with residents, the developers and PEDW as the planning process progresses.
I would encourage anyone wanting to make their views known to contribute to the consultation process. I would welcome contact from constituents who wished to share their own comments, and you can do this by emailing [email protected] or by contacting my office on 01495 740022.
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