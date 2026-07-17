There’s always a lot going on in Monmouthshire.
Last week was the end of the school year, full of sports days and leavers celebrations, fetes and performances.
I say a big thank you to all the parents, teachers, staff and volunteers who make these events possible. They are important days, real memory-milestones, especially for the pupils moving on to the next stage of their education and their lives.
Now we have moved into the school holidays and again this year we have a whole team of play- and sports-leaders trained to make summer fun with the Monmouthshire Games and other events. Some are school staff while others are returning students, local pupils with happy memories of their own summer sports sessions, who have graduated through our sports leadership programme.
Alongside sports events, there are activities in your libraries and museums and many free or low-cost ways for families to make the most of the summer. Take a picnic to the park, join in events run by town and community councils or just head out for a walk on our miles and miles of rights of way.
Although it is great that we host so many professional performances and festivals, many of the treasured annual dates are run by volunteers and other organisations. Monmouthshire United.
I am in awe of the huge amount of work that goes into running events like the Shire Horse Show in Abergavenny, the Llanthony Show, Pandy Show, Monmouth Carnival and Castell Roc in Chepstow, a unique month-long festival of rock music created by local people for a truly global audience.
Looking further ahead, Monmouth Show and Usk Show are in my diary. And now, as well as the old favourites, it is great to see new events: Chepstow’s recent Gwyl Hwyl was a wonderful warm-up for next year’s Urdd returning to Gwent, and still to come we have Caldicot’s Arts Festival, bigger and better in its second year.
If you want theatre or music this summer there is lots to choose from: outdoor performances in castles or indoors in our theatres, with performances at the Borough Theatre now regularly selling out. Local culture is thriving - everything from sheep dogs to Shakespeare.
As an authority we work with others, support as many other organisations as we can and liaise tirelessly. It is teamwork which delivers such successful events and will entertain and encourage you through the rest of the summer.
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