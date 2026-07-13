It is no secret that one of the biggest challenges facing Wales is our Accident and Emergency services.
I recently spoke in the Senedd during a debate on the Welsh Government's priorities, which focused on reducing waiting.
One of the issues I raised was the need to look seriously at emergency care provision in Gwent, including the case for restoring A&E capacity at the Royal Gwent Hospital.
Since sharing my contribution online, I have been struck by the level of engagement from residents, and aside from the usual political knockabout, there was a great amount of people sharing their experiences and ideas.
The overwhelming message was that the current system is not working as it should. Many argued that the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall should have full emergency provision restored, while others suggested expanding services in Ebbw Vale and Ystrad Mynach to improve access for communities across the valleys.
Today, around 600,000 people across Gwent depend on The Grange University Hospital for the region's A&E. The hospital has around 560 beds, including trolleys and cots, serving a population larger than many cities.
Serving 600,000 people is not unusual in itself; many hospitals in England do that and more. The difference is that those hospitals are often supported by wider networks of acute hospitals and A&Es. In North Wales, a population of around 700,000 is served by three major emergency hospitals. In Gwent, residents increasingly rely on a single specialist emergency hub.
The Grange was presented as a specialist centre designed to improve outcomes and strengthen emergency care across Gwent, but demand has exceeded forecasts, and patients, families and frontline staff continue to report significant pressures.
Of course, there is no silver bullet. The challenges facing our NHS go far beyond one hospital site. Waiting lists remain too long, workforce shortages continue to place enormous strain on services, and too many people still struggle to access the care they need closer to home.
The new Welsh Government has an opportunity to take a fresh look at emergency care provision in Wales. That should include an honest assessment of capacity at The Grange, a review of emergency services across the wider region, renewed investment in community and primary care, and a clear workforce plan to support the staff who keep our NHS running every day.
Wales has been let down for 27 years, and this cannot continue. Patients do not care which institution delivers the service or who gets the political credit. They simply want timely, reliable access to healthcare.
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