Natural Resources Wales has a vital role in protecting Wales’ beautiful natural landscapes. I have been appalled by its decision to pursue plans for three fast food vans on its woodland sites in the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
While the Planning Committee refused the proposal at Beacon View near Trellech, two other applications were approved and will now be considered by the council's licensing committee.
Natural Resources Wales says these catering vans are intended to generate additional income. The organisation has a statutory responsibility to conserve and enhance the natural environment, not turn peaceful woodland car parks into commercial food destinations.
People visit these sites because they offer tranquillity, beautiful scenery and the opportunity to enjoy nature. There is no evidence that visitors have been demanding takeaway food and drink facilities or that the absence of catering is discouraging people from visiting. Introducing fast food vans fundamentally changes the character of these locations.
My greatest concern is the environmental impact. Litter is already a problem in our countryside, along woodland paths and on surrounding roads. Encouraging greater consumption of takeaway food and drink in these sensitive locations is bound to increase that problem. Once food leaves the immediate vicinity of the van, neither the operator nor Natural Resources Wales can control where packaging ends up. We already see the consequences of roadside takeaway litter elsewhere in Monmouthshire and I fear these proposals will make matters worse.
The catering vans would reduce available parking in car parks that are already busy during peak periods. Additional visitors attracted by the food outlets could increase congestion, verge parking and highway safety concerns on narrow rural roads. There are no toilet or handwashing facilities to support a commercial catering operation.
I was disappointed that insufficient weight appeared to be given to the views of local residents and community councils, who raised legitimate concerns about traffic, litter, wildlife, parking and the loss of tranquillity.
The refusal at Beacon View was the right decision and demonstrates that these concerns are well founded. I hope the Licensing Committee will now look equally carefully at the remaining applications. Our woodlands should be protected as places for people to enjoy nature, not transformed into commercial fast food outlets. Natural Resources Wales should concentrate on safeguarding our environment, not seeking new revenue streams at the expense of the landscapes it exists to protect.
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