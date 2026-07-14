My greatest concern is the environmental impact. Litter is already a problem in our countryside, along woodland paths and on surrounding roads. Encouraging greater consumption of takeaway food and drink in these sensitive locations is bound to increase that problem. Once food leaves the immediate vicinity of the van, neither the operator nor Natural Resources Wales can control where packaging ends up. We already see the consequences of roadside takeaway litter elsewhere in Monmouthshire and I fear these proposals will make matters worse.