This week, I want to start by wishing the very best of luck to both Abergavenny and Monmouth, which are bidding to become one of the UK's new Towns of Culture.
Well done to everyone involved for putting our wonderful towns on the map by entering this exciting new competition. I'll be doing everything I can to support both bids in Westminster.
It was also a pleasure to attend this year's Armed Forces Day celebration in Abergavenny, organised by the Abergavenny Royal British Legion and the Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club.
It was lovely to chat with so many of you and catch up with the incredible Peter Farthing, who does so much to support our Armed Forces community across Monmouthshire. He’s an absolute inspiration. Thank you to everyone who helped organise such a fantastic event, and to all those who have served, continue to serve in our Armed Forces, and to our service families.
Llongyfarchiadau as well to everyone who organised the wonderful Chepstow Festival. It was a fantastic day, the sun shone, and it was great to see the town so full of people enjoying everything on offer.I had a brilliant time chatting to local stall holders, including U3A, meeting performers such as Echoes in Harmony, and visiting the talks at the Palmer Centre.
It was lovely to meet artists exhibiting at the craft fair at St Mary's Priory, as well as Amnesty Monmouthshire, which is running a campaign to write to prisoners on death row in the US.
Across Monmouthshire, I've also been working on supporting local manufacturing businesses following the introduction of new steel tariffs. In Caldicot, I recently visited Stappert, a downstream steel business employing around 20 people, to hear directly about the challenges these changes could bring.
Following that visit, I met with Steel Minister Chris McDonald and arranged for Stappert's Chief Executive to meet officials to explain their concerns regarding the tariffs and help them get the answers they need.I also visited CMF in Magor, a fantastic local steel manufacturer employing more than 100 people.
After hearing their concerns first-hand, I raised the issues directly with Trade Minister Chris Bryant as well as Cabinet Office Minister, Chris Ward, regarding setting targets for the use of UK-manufactured steel products.
Now that the new tariffs have come into effect, I'll continue working with Ministers and monitoring the situation closely to help ensure businesses like Stappert and CMF can continue to thrive here in Monmouthshire.
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