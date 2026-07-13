In 1946, the site was investigated by Anthony Pickford and in his book Between Mountain and Marsh, he comments that he found it to have been a very large house, with ‘the westward frontage of the building at least 240 feet long, and the eastward about 300 feet. A walled enclosure lay to the south and measured 70 feet by 75, from one outer thickness of the 5 feet walls to the other. The main structure appears to have been quite 100 feet wide at the greatest extent but in the confused mass of rock and earth it is hard to tell foundations from mere collapsed stonework and piles of rubble.’