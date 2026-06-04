In 1977 an inspection revealed that one of the main supporting timbers of the nave roof, which was entirely of heavy stone tiles, had failed and was in danger of collapse. It was necessary to close the church to worshippers and visitors. Fund raising was started in order to find a way of saving the roof and the plight of the church was publicised in the press, and on television. His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, who had followed the progress of the work with interest sent his congratulations to the people of tis small parish, which had a population of less than forty, on the successful restoration.