Can I say how delighted I am to be writing a column for the local Press as an elected Member of the Senedd for Sir Fynwy Torfaen. Firstly, I would like to thank each and every one of you who voted for myself and my fellow Plaid Cymru MS, Matthew Jones.
On June 1, Matthew and I attended a village meeting in Llanellen to discuss ongoing concerns about speeding traffic. This followed a recent serious incident involving multiple vehicles which resulted in significant damage to a resident’s garden wall. The property sits just beyond a blind bend on the A4042, where vehicles frequently approach at what appears to be excessive speed.
Residents explained that this is not an isolated incident, but part of a pattern that has developed in recent years, with repeated damage occurring at the same location. Many feel that traffic conditions on this stretch of road have worsened, particularly since changes to the wider road network in the area.
This most recent collision proved to be the tipping point for the community. A public meeting was organised, bringing together residents, local representatives, and the police to share concerns and explore potential solutions.
During our visit, it was clear just how hazardous the road can be. While speaking with residents at the site, several large articulated lorries passed at speed around the bend, underlining the real and immediate risks faced by those living there.
A number of wider issues were also raised. These included safety concerns relating to the historic humpback bridge, built in 1821, particularly regarding weight limits and its suitability for modern traffic. Residents also highlighted difficulties for children accessing school transport safely, due to the location of stops near blind corners. As a result, many families feel they have little choice but to rely on private transport, even for very short journeys.
At the meeting, Members of the Senedd in attendance were asked to work collaboratively to help identify practical and effective solutions. I am committed to doing just that – working with colleagues, residents and relevant agencies to ensure that safety concerns are properly addressed and that the voices of the community are heard.
As I establish my office, I’d welcome hearing from residents. If you have any issues you’d like me to raise, please contact me at [email protected]. Your concerns are important, and I am here to help.
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