I wish to start my first column by thanking each of you who voted for Reform UK last month. I am proud to represent everybody across Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
Following the count (very efficiently conducted by the Returning Officer Paul Matthews and his staff), I made my Oath to the King in the Senedd Chamber and my term as an MS commenced.
Every week a random ballot is held to decide who can ask a question of the First Minister - and my name came out. So I decided to ask whether the new Plaid Government would reverse a previous decision to scrap separate GCSEs in physics, chemistry and biology. The response was that a decision will be made in 2028. Why not now? Here is a worrying statistic – there are more secondary schools in Wales than there are physics teachers. My point being that these subjects are part of the foundations of any advanced economy.
Last week I met with the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, along with the Chief Constable. This was a useful opportunity to be briefed on their work. I was also fortunate to meet some Monmouthshire farmers who outlined, to myself and my colleague Laura Anne Jones MS (Shadow Minister for Farming), their concerns about the Sustainable Farming Scheme and other rural matters. With food security being an escalating political issue, the support we give farmers is an absolute priority for Reform UK and (to his credit) the new Plaid rural minister has shown himself willing to listen.
I write the day after a quite extraordinary vote in the Senedd. We in Reform UK put forward a motion demanding that the Welsh Government publish a costed plan regarding the additional childcare provision which was a central part of the election campaign for Plaid. That was all, nothing unreasonable, and it gave a three month deadline. A normal part of holding the administration to account, which is our job. To their credit Labour proposed a slightly amended version of our motion which we accepted. However, this motion was lost because the Conservatives supported Plaid. I’ll leave you to think about that.
I’ve also started to receive my first casework from constituents. Do remember that I can only take a case if someone lives in Monmouthshire or Torfaen – no matter how much I may wish to do so.
Local media is an important part of our democratic process and I am very pleased that the Chronicle and Beacon are giving all of us an opportunity to brief readers regularly on our work.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.