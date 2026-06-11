Every week a random ballot is held to decide who can ask a question of the First Minister - and my name came out. So I decided to ask whether the new Plaid Government would reverse a previous decision to scrap separate GCSEs in physics, chemistry and biology. The response was that a decision will be made in 2028. Why not now? Here is a worrying statistic – there are more secondary schools in Wales than there are physics teachers. My point being that these subjects are part of the foundations of any advanced economy.