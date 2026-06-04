It’s a real honour to write my very first column as your Member of the Senedd. Being elected to represent communities across Sir Fynwy Torfaen is a genuine privilege. Thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me and my fellow Plaid Cymru MS, Donna Cushing, it’s something I’ll think about every single day.
The last few weeks have been a whirlwind. Going from constant door knocking to taking my seat in the Senedd has been a bit of a culture shock. There’s been a packed schedule of training, particularly around our legal responsibilities and the high standards expected of us.
One of our first major tasks was electing a new First Minister, and I was proud to play my part. The phrase ‘O Fôn i Fynwy’ (from Anglesey to Monmouthshire) is often used as shorthand for ‘the whole of Wales’. I’m confident Rhun ap Iorwerth will be a First Minister for the whole country, and I take seriously my role in making sure the voices of Monmouthshire are heard clearly by him and his cabinet.
Casework is already coming in, and I’m pleased to have secured some early wins for residents. If you have an issue – local or national – please do get in touch. Whether it’s a health concern where you feel let down, or a council service that hasn’t delivered as it should, I’m here to help and will always champion my constituents.
This week, I attended a community meeting in Llanellen. Residents shared serious concerns following a recent traffic accident, alongside reports of frequent near misses, ongoing misuse of the bridge by articulated lorries, and the memory of serious incidents. I’ve already raised this with the Deputy Minister for Transport, and I’m pleased that the four of us MSs who attended the meeting have committed to tackling the issue together, working across party lines. The safety of our communities must always come before politics.
If there’s something you’d like me to raise on your behalf, please email me at [email protected]. I’ll always be happy to visit and meet with local constituents and communities, because the best way for me to represent you is by listening. I’m determined to be a visible, accessible MS who works hard for every part of our community, and I’m looking forward to meeting many more people in the months ahead.
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