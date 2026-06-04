One of our first major tasks was electing a new First Minister, and I was proud to play my part. The phrase ‘O Fôn i Fynwy’ (from Anglesey to Monmouthshire) is often used as shorthand for ‘the whole of Wales’. I’m confident Rhun ap Iorwerth will be a First Minister for the whole country, and I take seriously my role in making sure the voices of Monmouthshire are heard clearly by him and his cabinet.