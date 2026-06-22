Our rivers and streams are part of the fabric of life here in Monmouthshire. Many of us have a favourite stretch, somewhere to walk, paddle, fish, or simply pause with family and friends. They connect us to each other and to this landscape we are proud to call home.
They also support an extraordinary richness of wildlife. Both the Wye and the Usk are recognised as Special Areas of Conservation, reflecting how important they are not just to us, but to the wider natural world.
But alongside that pride, there is a growing concern. Like rivers across the UK and beyond, ours are under real pressure. Pollution and ecological imbalance are affecting water quality, with consequences for habitats and species that depend on these waterways.
In a largely rural county like ours, much of that pressure comes from the land around us. How we farm, manage soil and respond to rainfall all plays a part in water quality, flood risk and the long-term health of our landscapes. Rainfall can carry nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus into rivers and, while essential in small amounts, in excess they can cause algal blooms that deprive rivers of oxygen and harm wildlife. Wastewater from our homes also plays a part, reminding us that this is an issue that connects us all.
There are no quick fixes. Progress depends on people working together.
At Monmouthshire County Council, improving river health is a key part of our response to the climate and nature emergency. Real change relies on collaboration between councils, regulators, farmers, water companies, community groups and local people who care deeply about these rivers. That is why we are working through river catchment partnerships, bringing people together across boundaries, including neighbouring authorities on both sides of the Wales and England border, Welsh Water, farming businesses and citizen science groups.
This shared approach is starting to make a difference. Through these partnerships, we are aligning effort, sharing knowledge and focusing on practical solutions. Investment in treatment works in Monmouth and Abergavenny, alongside improvements in parts of the lower Wye, shows what can be achieved when we work together.
What stands out most is the growing sense of shared purpose. This is not about boundaries or responsibilities, but about caring collectively for something we all value.
If we continue in that spirit, we can do more than protect our rivers. We can restore them, creating waterways that are clean, resilient and full of life for generations to come.
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