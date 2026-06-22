In a largely rural county like ours, much of that pressure comes from the land around us. How we farm, manage soil and respond to rainfall all plays a part in water quality, flood risk and the long-term health of our landscapes. Rainfall can carry nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus into rivers and, while essential in small amounts, in excess they can cause algal blooms that deprive rivers of oxygen and harm wildlife. Wastewater from our homes also plays a part, reminding us that this is an issue that connects us all.