One of those issues, which we all care deeply about, is child poverty. And for the government, getting to work addressing that has to be a priority. Child poverty in Wales is far above the European average and, shockingly, over 2000 children are growing up in poverty in Monmouthshire itself. I believe passionately that every child deserves a fair start in life, and we also know that child poverty is at the root of many other issues in health, education, and justice.