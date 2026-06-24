We all love our high streets. They're the hearts of our towns. They're where we shop, work and meet friends - and they're filled with so many incredible local businesses.
However, one thing I hear time and time again from residents and businesses is frustration about empty units sitting unused in our town centres.
Some buildings have stood empty for years, making parts of our town centres look neglected and holding back their potential.
That's why I've recently launched a campaign to help bring empty properties across Monmouthshire's high streets back into use.
I started this campaign with one of Monmouth's most prominent empty buildings: 20-22 Monnow Street, or as many local residents know it, the "Pigeon Poop Building".
This building has stood largely empty for years. Over time, it has become a real eyesore in the heart of Monmouth, with plants growing out of it and, in one recent incident, glass falling from the windows.
It's important to note that Monmouthshire County Council and local councillors have already been working incredibly hard to bring empty units back into use across the county.
This campaign is about throwing my weight behind those efforts and helping to push for action where progress has stalled. In the case of this building in Monmouth, the Council has been in discussions with the owner for some time, but progress has been limited.
I've now written directly to the owner, a property company based in London, asking for answers and a clear timeline for its plans to renovate the building and bring it back into use.
The letter urges the owner not to act as an absentee landlord disconnected from the town, but to take action as soon as possible.
I've also asked for a clear plan and timetable to improve the appearance of the building and ensure it can be occupied by a local business as soon as possible.
Over the coming months, I'll continue highlighting other long-term empty units in Caldicot, Abergavenny and Chepstow, and doing everything I can to help bring them back into use.
There won't be an overnight solution, but I'm determined to do everything I can, working with Monmouthshire County Council and local partners, to help get this building looking its best again and, hopefully, back in use.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.