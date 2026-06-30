Andy Burnham seems to have cultivated this populist image predicated on never wearing a shirt and tie, as if this makes him more like one of us. He clearly feels he has tapped into a sense that Manchester feels forgotten by MPs, so has announced that part of the Number 10 operation will be based in Manchester. This seems bizarre and I really don’t see how this will make a positive difference to the way government is run and the services the public experience. The Welsh Government set up offices around Wales to spread out civil service jobs in the early 2000s and it made no difference to delivery, except for increasing running costs as we’re now paying for multiple half-empty offices in Merthyr Tydfil, Llandudno and Aberystwyth.