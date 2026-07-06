Upon closer examination, Vespucci’s claim as America’s namesake appears far from certain. Historians have cast doubt on the authorship and authenticity of several letters attributed to Vespucci, particularly those detailing his supposed early voyages. Some of these may have been embellished or even forged. Vespucci himself never suggested that the continent be named after him, and the name “America” does not appear on any map directly linked to him. Instead, the name’s entry into history can be traced to third-party mapmakers, whose decisions were swayed by the timing of publications and incomplete information.