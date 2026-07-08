LOOK at this lovely lot. Like sardines crushed in a tin! Isn’t it amazing how many people you can fit into one boat?
And isn’t it equally as amazing how many people a butterfly hunt used to attract back in the day? What a great day out netting and pinning those beautiful little creatures was for all the family. Not that this mob was chasing butterflies. Or dragons for that matter.
Yet, where are they going and what do they want?
A public lynching? A protest outside a newspaper office?
Sadly, like so many things in life, we just don’t know!
However, like a vocal type on social media who preaches about the concept of being kind but finds it impossible to put into practice, we can make assumptions!
It looks likely that it was a Sunday school outing or school day trip from Llanfoist Wharf.
Why? Well, because on August 15, 1890, the Abergavenny Chronicle reported a similar outing by Llanelly’s Siloam School.
Check this out!
“The Sunday School scholars, choir and friends had their annual outing on Monday last week. A large boat was engaged at Gilwern and from thence they started for Llangattock, where a most pleasant and thoroughly enjoyable day was spent. Tea was also provided, and a large number partook of the repast. The day being very warm, the refreshing beverage was very acceptable. Everything passed off well, and the boat returned to Gilwern Wharf about eight in the evening.”
Judging by the straw boaters on display, the picture was probably taken about 1900.
Canals were originally built not to ride slow boats on while drinking copious amounts of beer and gin, but to provide cheap transport for agricultural and industrial products.
In hindsight, the commercial use of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal was relatively short. By the 1850s, railways were beginning to assert their dominance. But as you can see, this stretch of man-made water has long been used by those seeking to lose their minds in idle leisure pursuits.
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