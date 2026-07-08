“The Sunday School scholars, choir and friends had their annual outing on Monday last week. A large boat was engaged at Gilwern and from thence they started for Llangattock, where a most pleasant and thoroughly enjoyable day was spent. Tea was also provided, and a large number partook of the repast. The day being very warm, the refreshing beverage was very acceptable. Everything passed off well, and the boat returned to Gilwern Wharf about eight in the evening.”