A proposed new solar farm near Abergavenny could have a major impact on the wellbeing of local animals and the natural landscape, a meeting has heard.
Residents and local businesses met with each other to discuss how the proposed new development, in Ponthir, will change their lives and how they would have to adapt to living and working nearby.
During the visit, Peter Fox MS was shown an equestrian centre, who raised concerns about the impact the construction of the solar farm will have on their animals, due to the reported physical effects from the required pile driving.
Meanwhile, another resident showed Mr Fox that his property, which currently overlooks an idyllic valley and fields, would see that replaced with a vast array of panels, just yards from their window. One member of the community described the site as a “compound”, due to the proposed quantity of panels, and the fencing required.
“I am very grateful to everyone for giving me their time and for providing me with their first hand experiences this solar farm will have,” the Conservative MS said.
“Everyone is aware of the wider issues this size of development will cause, but hearing specific real world examples does add a whole new dynamic to it.”
“The consultation for this proposal is now open, and I would encourage everyone to participate before it closes in August.”
“I will continue to stand up for my residents on this issue, and will look to raise it at every possible point in the Senedd.”
David Powell of the campaigning group said it was important for local representatives to listen to the concerns of the residents and businesses who fear the development will make their lives harder.
"This was a mutually beneficial visit,” he said.
“Peter Fox impressed us with his understanding of the solar issue and the reasons for his passionate opposition to this destructive, local solar project."
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