The by-election was called after Reform’s Jason O’Connell was elected to the Senedd in May meaning he had to resign from the council to take his place in the Welsh Parliament. He was one of ward’s three independent councillors who joined Reform in August 2024 to form its first group on a Welsh council.
Mr Hollins however said he felt under no pressure to prove there was local support for Reform with the poll being the first electoral test at the ward level since the group was formed shortly after the Nigel Farage led party finished second in the Torfaen constituency at the 2024 general election.
“I think that the strong Reform councillors have already proved that point,” said Mr Hollins: “Many, many people I spoke to are very happy with the support from their Reform councillors and that’s evidenced in the result.”
He promised to “make sure Llantarnam residents have their concerns dealt with” including “better value” council tax. When it was put to Mr Hollins the Labour controlled council has one of the lowest council tax rates in Wales and the smallest percentage increase for the past four years he replied: “You can always have better value.”
Mr Hollins said he joined Reform around a year ago and was inspired to put his name forward as a candidate through “getting to know the party, its policies and the people”.
He was previously a member of the Conservative Party from 2021 to 2022 but replied “absolutely not” when asked if Reform, which has had a number of high-profile defections from the Tory party, was seen as recycling former Conservatives.
“The Conservatives have moved away from its membership and Reform has stepped up with refreshing new policies and attracting whole new wide spectrum of members and communities.”
The retired 57-year-old, who previously worked in marketing and communications, has lived in Llantarnam for the past 16 years and Reform had described him as the “only candidate local to the ward”. That was despite the by-election being called as Mr O’Connell’s now represents Merthyr Tydfil and Pontypridd in the Senedd.
Mr Hollins said: “I don’t think candidates moving across wards and boundaries is unique to any party but my campaign focused on this is my ward and the residents of Llantarnam are my focus for the next 12 months.”
His victory means Reform maintains a four strong group at the Civic Centre as it also won a February 2025 by-election.
Labour still has a majority of 16 on the council but Reform’s success at the borough level, in community council elections and in topping the combined Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency, winning two of the six Senedd seats, will pile the pressure on the traditional power ahead of next year’s council elections.
“We want to push forward as a party and give an opportunity for more wards across Torfaen to have Reform councillors,” said the newly elected Reform councillor when asked what his result could mean for next year’s elections.
Result
Ballots rejected: 1
Turnout: 22 per cent
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