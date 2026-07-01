AN ABERGAVENNY man has been remanded in custody after he breached his bail conditions.
Malcolm Moss, 45, of Hereford Road, admitted to the offence at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Having been released on bail in criminal proceedings in May, Moss was required to attend court for sentencing on June 15, but failed to surrender at the appointed time.
In May, Moss pleaded guilty to two counts of outraging public decency contrary to common law.
He is currently in custody until his sentencing hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court on July 20.
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