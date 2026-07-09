Seven tractors in a Raglan dealership have been targeted in a shooting incident according to Gwent Police.
A heavy police presence has been seen in the Tregare and Raglan area following reports of “shooting noises” on Cuckoos Row near Raglan.
An upstairs window to a property in the area has reportedly also been damaged in the incident.
Police have issued this statement: “ We received a report of shooting noises outside an address on Cuckoos Row, Raglan at around 1.55am on Thursday 9 July.
“An upstairs window in the property was reportedly damaged, and seven tractors parked in a nearby business had windscreen damage.
“Officers attended the property and searched the area; no offenders were located.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.If you have any information that may be useful to the investigation, please call 101 or message us on social media quoting log reference 2600217998.”
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