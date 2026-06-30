THE work of Powys council’s counter anti-error and fraud team (CAFT) has clawed back £1.55 million for the authority last year.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Governance and Audit committee on Friday, June 26 councillors and independent lay members received a quarterly update report on the work being conducted CAFT team.
The report outlined the investigations being conducted by the CAFT team across a number of areas including Council Tax, Universal Benefit , Housing Benefit and into allegations against employees.
The report showed the committee that the work of the CAFT team throughout the year had found over £1.5 million for the council from as well as a further £126,000 for the public purse.
The report also showed that one council employee had been dismissed following a disciplinary hearing.
CAFT senior investigator Yvette Kottaun said: “We were very pleased with end of year position and the progress we have made – it was a very busy year, and this year has started very busy.
“A lot of our work is very time consuming but very worthwhile and necessary and we work with colleagues across other enforcement agencies, the police, Department of Work and Pensions, immigration and anybody else who needs our help and we have a vested interest also.”
Cllr Peter Lewington (Conservative – Newtown West) said: “What happens to employees while an investigation is ongoing?
“Are they dealt with as a matter of urgency?”
Ms Kottaun answered: “It depends on the situation, the allegation and that person’s role.”
Cabinet member for finance, Cllr David Thomas (Labour – Tawe Uchaf) said: “I’d like to thank Yvette and her team for the excellent work they carry out, and I think it’s easy to underestimate how important this function is.”
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