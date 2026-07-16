The eight men in court and the charges against them

Shafaq Mohammed, aged 58, of Birmingham has been charged with 11 offences:

four counts of rape of a female under 16

three counts of rape of a female aged 16 years or over

two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a female under 16

causing the prostitution of a girl under sixteen (section 28 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956)

causing the prostitution of a woman (section 22 Sexual Offences Act 1956)

Some of the charges of rape relate to multiple incidents of rape.

Syed Mohammad Ashan Taqvi, aged 65, of Newport has been charged with three offences:

Three counts of rape of a female under 16

Some of the charges of rape relate to multiple incidents of rape.

Mohammed Sheikh Abdul Hannan, aged 54, of Edinburgh has been charged with eight offences:

Two counts of rape of a female aged 16 years or over

Indecent assault on a woman over 16 years of age

Three counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a female under 16 years of age or over

Two counts of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 years or over

Some of the charges of rape relate to multiple incidents of rape.

Kevin Lawrence, aged 54, of Dunoon has been charged with three offences:

Two counts of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 years or over

Causing the prostitution of a woman (Section 22 Sexual Offences Act 1956)

Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Ullah aged 73, of Newport has been charged with one count of rape of a female aged 16 years or over and one count of rape of a female under 16.

Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, aged 58, of Tottenham, London has been charged with one count of rape of a female aged 16 years or over.

Shakeel Babur, aged 58, of Lancashire has been charged with four counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16. Some of the charges of indecent assault relate to multiple incidents of indecent assault.

Murad Ali, aged 57, of Swansea has been charged with two counts of rape of a female under 16.