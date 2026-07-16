Eight men have been charged with more than 30 offences as part of an investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation.
Detectives from Gwent Police carried out a targeted operation on July 14 to arrest the men which included activity in Newport, Swansea, London, Birmingham, Lancashire, Edinburgh and the Argyll and Bute area in Scotland.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised 34 charges which includes 17 counts of rape some of which relate to multiple incidents of rape.
Operation Oak is the Gwent Police investigation into reports made by a number of women of sexual abuse committed against them as children between 1985 and 1996.
The charges relate to eight victims who were children at the time of the alleged offences.
The men, aged 54 to 73, are all British citizens and are bailed to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday 24 July.
The eight men in court and the charges against them
Shafaq Mohammed, aged 58, of Birmingham has been charged with 11 offences:
- four counts of rape of a female under 16
- three counts of rape of a female aged 16 years or over
- two counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a female under 16
- causing the prostitution of a girl under sixteen (section 28 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956)
- causing the prostitution of a woman (section 22 Sexual Offences Act 1956)
Some of the charges of rape relate to multiple incidents of rape.
Syed Mohammad Ashan Taqvi, aged 65, of Newport has been charged with three offences:
- Three counts of rape of a female under 16
Some of the charges of rape relate to multiple incidents of rape.
Mohammed Sheikh Abdul Hannan, aged 54, of Edinburgh has been charged with eight offences:
- Two counts of rape of a female aged 16 years or over
- Indecent assault on a woman over 16 years of age
- Three counts of aiding and abetting the rape of a female under 16 years of age or over
- Two counts of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 years or over
Some of the charges of rape relate to multiple incidents of rape.
Kevin Lawrence, aged 54, of Dunoon has been charged with three offences:
- Two counts of conspiring to rape a woman aged 16 years or over
- Causing the prostitution of a woman (Section 22 Sexual Offences Act 1956)
Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Ullah aged 73, of Newport has been charged with one count of rape of a female aged 16 years or over and one count of rape of a female under 16.
Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, aged 58, of Tottenham, London has been charged with one count of rape of a female aged 16 years or over.
Shakeel Babur, aged 58, of Lancashire has been charged with four counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16. Some of the charges of indecent assault relate to multiple incidents of indecent assault.
Murad Ali, aged 57, of Swansea has been charged with two counts of rape of a female under 16.
Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck said: “Operation Oak is a complex and long-running investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in Newport, Abergavenny and Swansea. Through our partnership with the CPS, we have now reached this significant stage in which eight men have been charged.
“At the heart of our investigation has been supporting victims. Together with specialist agencies, we are continuing to provide support to them.
“I know investigations of this nature are likely to cause concern in our communities but it’s vital to the victims in this case and the integrity of the investigation that nothing in posted on social media which could impact the court proceedings.
“Anyone who reports child abuse will be taken seriously, and we would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward. We will listen to you and investigate all offences, and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”
Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have decided to prosecute eight men with rape and child sexual abuse charges for alleged offending during 1985 to 1996 – following a Gwent Police investigation into organised grooming gang activity in South Wales.
“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.
“We have worked closely with Gwent Police as they carried out their investigation.
“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.
“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”To report child abuse, please contact us online or by calling 101. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm, please call 999.
For more information and support agencies available, please visit Advice about child abuse | Gwent Police
If you’ve experienced child sexual abuse or exploitation, you can also find further advice and support here: When you are Ready.
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