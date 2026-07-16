A popular Abergavenny park has been awarded Green Flag status for the very first time, cementing its position alongside the town’s high quality green spaces.
Linda Vista Gardens, adjacent to Castle Meadows - which has had green flag status for over a decade - won the award for the first time due to its positive visitor experiences and excellence in environmental management.
It has ben given the Green Flag Community award alongside Bailey Park, Mardy Park and others across Monmouthshire.
“It is so pleasing to see that many of our locations within the beautiful county of Monmouthshire have received awards this year,” said Cllr Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment for Monmouthshire Council.
“It is fantastic to see sites from Tintern Old Station to Castle Meadows in Abergavenny have been recognised with Green Flag awards.”
Keep Wales Tidy administers the Green Flag Award program in Wales, with support from the Welsh Government. Independent experts in green spaces volunteered their expertise to evaluate applicants against rigorous critera including biodiversity, cleanliness, environmental management, and community involvement.
Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said, “We are delighted to see so many green spaces in Monmouthshire recognised in this year’s Green Flag Awards.”
“From flagship parks, lakes and a canal to community gardens and orchards, it is clear the county prioritises ensuring all kinds of green spaces reach the highest standards so that they can be enjoyed by all.”
Elsewhere in the county, Caldicot Castle has also won a special heritage award. The Green Heritage Site Accreditation recognises nationally important historic green spaces that demonstrate excellence in conserving, protecting and bringing their heritage to life for visitors.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch, said, “The news of Caldicot Castle achieving the Green Heritage Site Accreditation shows our ongoing commitment to preserving and enhancing both Monmouthshire’s natural and historic environments.”
“I am proud that the hard work of volunteers and Monmouthshire colleagues has been rewarded once again with these Green Flag Awards.”
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