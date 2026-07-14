From a princess soaring through the sky to a stick finding his way home, young explorers can follow the map, spot their favourite characters and enjoy a fun-filled adventure around the town. To begin the journey, families can collect a free trail map from Monmouth Hub and Library from Saturday, 18 July 2026, before setting off on a quest packed with stories, surprises and plenty of opportunities to explore.
The trail celebrates the much-loved books created by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, the award-winning duo behind favourites including Stick Man and Zog. While you're on your adventure, don't forget to explore some of the wonderful businesses around Monmouth. You never know what surprises might be waiting just around the corner to spark your imagination.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: "I can’t wait to see this exciting trail in Monmouth. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's stories have sparked imaginations for generations, and this is a fantastic opportunity for children to step into the world of their favourite characters. We hope families enjoy exploring the town and creating magical memories together.”
“Remember, once you’ve completed the trail, the story doesn’t have to end there. Take some time to discover the stories waiting throughout the library and let your imagination run wild.”
Pick up a free trail map from Monmouth Hub and Library from Saturday, 18 July 2026. For opening times and more information about Monmouth Hub and Library, visit: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/community-hubs-and-libraries/community-hubs-opening-hours/
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