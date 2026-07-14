POLICE have confirmed that a 41-year-old man was found dead outside a Monmouth town centre property on Monday evening.
Pub goers at the nearby Punch House and passers-by saw a large police and ambulance presence at the Agincourt Square entrance to Church Street from just after 6pm, with part of the street cordoned off.
It is believed the man was found unresponsive in a nearby courtyard.
Witnesses were later seen being interviewed by officers.
Monica Smith of Roscoe Rogers and Knight said: “When I left for the gym around 6.45pm it was all closed by police tape so I went around the church and down to the leisure centre but on the way back a big police car was blocking the entrance of the office. They let me in but they asked me all sorts of questions."
A Gwent Police spokesperson confirmed: “At around 6pm on Monday 13 July, we received reports that a man had been found unresponsive outside a property in Church Street, Monmouth.
“Officers attended and a 41-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time.”
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