Group Manager Darren Cleaves from South Wales Fire and Rescue has just returned from La Guaira, Venezuela, where he deployed as the Deputy Team Leader for the UK International Search and Rescue (UK ISAR) following the devastating earthquake.
Darren, who began his firefighting career in Monmouth under the leadership of his dad, Brian Cleaves said that to wear the UK ISAR badge, serve as Deputy Team Leader, and represent South Wales Fire and Rescue Service on an international deployment was an immense honour and responsibility.
The catastrophic 2026 earthquakes struck on June 24, killing at least 3,535 people, injuring over 16,700, and leaving nearly 18,000 homeless.
The disaster involved rare, back-to-back "doublet" strike-slip earthquakes: a 7.2 magnitude foreshock followed just 39 seconds later by a massive 7.5 magnitude mainshock. Centred in the Veroes Municipality of Yaracuy state, the mainshock was the strongest earthquake to impact Venezuela in more than 125 years.
Mobilised by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the UK 68-strong team travelled to support the response bringing together firefighters, specialist search and rescue technicians, medics, six search dogs and their handlers, structural engineers, and drone pilots, all working together with one shared purpose: to help those affected and search for survivors.
Darren said he was incredibly proud to deploy alongside five colleagues from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
“It’s difficult to find the words to describe what we’ve witnessed over the last 10 days,” he said.
“Nothing truly prepares you for the reality of a disaster on this scale. In La Guaira, streets that were once full of life had been reduced to mountains of rubble, buildings had collapsed in seconds, and entire communities had changed forever,” he said.
“Families stood where their homes once were, desperately searching for loved ones while facing unimaginable loss and uncertainty. The devastation, the emotion, and the resilience of the people we met are things that will stay with me for the rest of my life.
Despite the heartbreak, we also witnessed the very best of humanity. Communities supporting one another through unimaginable circumstances, and emergency responders from around the world working side by side with one shared purpose: to save lives, provide hope, and stand with those who needed us most.
“I couldn’t be prouder of every member of the UK team. Their professionalism, expertise, compassion and unwavering commitment were exceptional throughout.
“A heartfelt thank you to our families, friends and colleagues whose support made this deployment possible. Knowing you have that support at home means everything when you’re thousands of miles away.
“Although we’re safely back in the UK, our thoughts remain firmly with the people of La Guaira and everyone affected by this tragedy. Their recovery will continue long after we’ve returned, and I hope they know they have not been forgotten.
“Over the last 10 days, I’ve witnessed the very worst that nature can do—but also the extraordinary strength, resilience and compassion that define humanity.”
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