A man who was reported missing after not being seen since last night has been located.
Chris Donovan, aged 53, hadn’t been seen since last night in Usk, roughly 13 miles from his home in St Arvans near Chepstow.
A man who was reported missing after not being seen since last night has been located.
Chris Donovan, aged 53, hadn’t been seen since last night in Usk, roughly 13 miles from his home in St Arvans near Chepstow.
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