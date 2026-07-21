MONMOUTH residents will see no fewer than eight bands treating the town as the free pop-up music festival Monstock returns.
On Saturday,July 25 drop into the Punch House, Estero Lounge, the Robin Hood or Bar 125 across the afternoon and into the evening to enjoy a wide range of music. Whether it’s jazz, blues, folk, shanty or rock, there will be something for everyone.
Averil Macdonald, founder of Monstock and chair of Monmouth u3a said: “This is the second Monstock and promises to be bigger than ever.
“Each band is collecting for its chosen charity.”
The full list of bands is Celtic Collectors, 2RiversJazz, Folk ‘n’ Shanty Group, Shades of Blue, Crossroads, Skirrid, Ukelele Band and u3 Rock Band.
monstock.org.uk
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