It's a British tradition to start conversations by talking about the weather. Lately, we've had plenty to talk about. The heatwaves are leaving the land parched and people wilting. Older people and those with long-term health conditions are finding the heat particularly challenging (please check in on your neighbours). Hospitals are experiencing pressures they normally associate with winter. Farmers are struggling to water livestock and crops. The emergency services are preparing for another difficult wildfire season.