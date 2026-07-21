A mountain rescue raced to an area of Llangattock, near Crickhowell, last week when reports of a person with a suspected arm injury reached them.
Volunteers from the Longtown Mountain Rescue team arrived on the scene at around 1.34pm on Friday July 17 when Dyfed Powys Police contacted them for assistance.
The person was assessed and treated by the volunteer medics, before doctors from the Wales Air Ambulance arrived on the scene.
Working collaboratively with the Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic from the Air Ambulance, the person received further treatment and was then safely stretchered down to the awaiting ambulance on the road.
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation who respond to requests from the police for assistance in the Black Mountains of South Wales and Herefordshire for injured and missing people. The Team is on-call 𝟮𝟰 hours a day, 𝟯𝟲𝟱 days a year and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out this essential life-saving rescue service.
Based on the Union Road Industrial Estate, in Abergavenny, Longtown Mountain Rescue Team was originally formed in 1965 to help people in difficulties within the Black Mountains. The role of the team has now expanded to include a wide variety of potential situations, where the police consider our assistance and expertise would be of benefit.
The team consists solely of volunteers from all walks of life, with a wide variety of occupations, who give up their free time to combine a love of the outdoors with serving the community, assisting people in distress. However, the team are reminding people that emergency calls cannot be made directly to them.
We are unable to respond to emergency calls made direct to us. If you need Mountain Rescue dial 999 and ask for the Police – Mountain Rescue. The Police will then mobilise the appropriate team for the area.
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