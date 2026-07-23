The total area now covers 220 hectares, roughly 50 acres larger than it was when it was last measured. However, the completion of the perimeter line gives everyone involved a much better chance at containing the fire within this area.
“This offers a line of protection with the aim of keeping the incident contained, supported by two additional water bowsers from partners and contractors,” a spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
“Firefighters continue to work across challenging terrain with crews using a range of specialist wildfire tactics to keep the perimeter wet, contain the incident, and prevent further spread. The incident continues to pose significant operational challenges, with firefighters working around the clock in hot, smoky, and demanding conditions.”
“Specialist resources deployed at the scene include 4x4 vehicles, drones, and i-cutters, helping crews monitor conditions, manage vegetation, and support firefighting operations.”
The multi-agency approach also includes Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Public Health Wales, the police and the local authorities.
Tonight, the Met Office has predicted the smoke plume will rise and be sent towards the Newport area as the wind changes direction. However, as the air cools overnight, communities within the immediate locality of the fire are more likely to be affected.
Members of the public are urged to stay away from the area and follow our partner agency advice. If wildfire smoke is affecting your area, stay indoors where possible and keep windows and doors closed. Once the smoke has cleared and it is safe to do so, open windows and doors to help cool your home and improve ventilation.
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