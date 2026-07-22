Firefighters battling the wildfire above Blaenavon and the surrounding towns and villages have been inundated with donations and offers of support from the local community over the last few days as they continue to pull together at this difficult time.
The fire, which started on Sunday evening, continues to cover an area of around 200 hectares, equivalent to roughly 300 football pitches. Crews from across South Wales as well as those from Mid and West Wales, like Crickhowell, have been up on the hillside for days now in an attempt to bring the blaze under control. But, while generous offers from would-be volunteers to help put the fire out have been resisted due to safety concerns, people from the local community have been doing everything they can to ensure the firefighters continue to do their jobs.
That includes donating food and drink throughout the day, as both individuals and local businesses express their thanks and generosity for all of the hard work emergency services are doing to keep everyone safe.
“I just want them to know how much we care and appreciate them all for doing what they are doing and my heart just carries so much compassion and empathy that I just want to help give back in anyway I can especially as my brother is a fire fighter for Blaenavon,” said Charlotte Louise Hill, who has co-ordinated an organised donation effort to shift supplies to the front line.
“Donations are being greatly received at section points and on the Varteg incident point. I have been delivering coffees and teas every morning with donations received by the amazing community. I deliver them at the section points so that they are received directly by the fire fighters that are on the front line at that point. I have delivered food, snacks, energy bars, nuts, crisps, fruit. Jerky and much more just to keep them going. “
“The general public who has donated has been absolutely amazing and I wouldnt have been able to do all this without them so I will forever be grateful.”
Shoutouts also go to Greggs, who kindly donated a voucher to purchase anything the firefighters wanted from the store, while local businesses, Munchies, Chip and Fin and many others from the affected areas have also sent food and drink up to the fire crews to help them around the clock.
More donations are always welcome, and firefighters have been expressing their sincere gratitude to the public for all their help so far.
“More donations are always welcome as speaking to the firefighters today looks like this will be a long period for them so I will continue to drop off there morning teas and coffees and what ever else they need,” Charlotte continued.
Supplies can be taken straight to the incident point on the Varteg Road to ensure they are moved on to the firefighters there and on the nearby hillside. Alternatively, cash donations can be made via PayPal using the email address, [email protected]. That cash will be used directly to fund any purchases of food and drink for the firefighters.
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