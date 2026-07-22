The fire, which started on Sunday evening, continues to cover an area of around 200 hectares, equivalent to roughly 300 football pitches. Crews from across South Wales as well as those from Mid and West Wales, like Crickhowell, have been up on the hillside for days now in an attempt to bring the blaze under control. But, while generous offers from would-be volunteers to help put the fire out have been resisted due to safety concerns, people from the local community have been doing everything they can to ensure the firefighters continue to do their jobs.