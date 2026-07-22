They have been working alongside contractors from Natural Resources Wales (NRW), who have been carrying out equally intensive work to support the response. This includes deploying long stretches of leaky hose lines to dampen ground and vegetation beyond the fire edge, creating new firebreaks, cutting back seven-foot-high bracken to reduce fuel for the fire, and moving water bowsers to supply the fire service.
“While aerial support via an expert drone pilot remains available, the wildfire response involves a wide range of specialist activities on the ground,” a spokesperson for NRW said.
“There is a significant amount of work taking place every day to help contain and control these incidents. The contribution of our teams will continue over the coming days, and long after the fires have been brought under control. “
“We thank the Fire and Rescue Services, local landowners and others for their ongoing efforts to protect communities, wildlife and the environment.We are incredibly proud of the dedication and expertise shown by our colleagues and our partners throughout these incidents.”
There was also a warning to anyone who is thinking lighting a fire, or a barbecue in the countryside. The weather remains warm and dry, making conditions ideal for a fire to begin which can spiral out of control quickly.
“We're asking everyone to be #WildfireWise – never light fires in the countryside, don't light BBQs, take litter home, avoid discarding cigarettes or matches, and call 999 if you see any signs of fire.”
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