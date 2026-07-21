LAST NIGHT firefighters from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spent the night dealing with a significant wildfire in the Blaenavon area after receiving the initial call at 20.42pm on Sunday July 19.
Witnesses reported seeing the fire from up to 10 miles away, with photos and videos of the blaze shared across social media.
“This morning, six appliances and a water bowser remain at the scene, supported by SWFRS tactical wildfire officers who are specially trained and highly skilled in responding to these incidents,” said a spokesperson from the SWFRS.
“The wildfire currently covers around 80 hectares of mixed land of bracken and gorse. Crews have been working in challenging conditions due to the terrain, access and the wind conditions.
“A change in wind direction overnight has seen smoke from the incident impacting a large area of South Wales, and is reported as far south as Caerphilly and Cardiff. SWFRS is advising anyone affected by this smoke to close their windows and doors.
“SWFRS is receiving a high volume of calls reporting the smoke, however the Service would like to reassure communities that they are aware and are dealing with the incident which has caused it.”
People are being advised to stay away from the area, to allow the emergency response to continue.
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